Frank Gilfeather: Peter Crouch’s interview insight falling foul

Former England striker Peter Crouch’s assessment of professional footballers won’t go down well in the changing rooms of clubs up and down the country.

But, with some exceptions, he hit the nail on the head when he told a Sunday magazine: “It’s part of the training to come across as brain dead.

“When you’re doing interviews you’re trained to say nothing, to give nothing away.”

The over-sanitisation of news that emanates from a football club means the fans – the ones who pay players’ wages – are told only what their team’s manager wants them to know.

Any journalist who uncovers a “proper” tale and puts it into print is, therefore, persona non grata.

So, questions about stories the supporters really want to hear are met with blank stares and rehearsed answers. Mr Crouch will have touched a nerve.