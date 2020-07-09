Frank Gilfeather: New road layouts will take some getting used to

It’s still the talk of the town. Or should that be the walk of the town?

Aberdeen City Council, kind enough to close off at least one city centre road to allow for the serving of alcohol, continues to take the flak for a reconfiguration of the traffic system as motorists complain that travelling from A to B is likely to feature D, E, F and G en route.

And what has it done for the beleaguered taxi trade with drivers’ “knowledge” thrown into disarray as they curse the closure of streets, not to say the introduction of so-called “bus gates”?

Jump into a cab at Flourmill Lane, where a growing number have taken up residency, ask to be taken to Queen’s Cross, and you might end up going via Kintore.

Now, shopkeepers – or must we call them retailers these days? – in Aberdeen’s Rosemount area say the new layout of the main thoroughfare, where a complicated contraflow and one-way set-up has been introduced, will bring business closures.

But spare a thought for the poor planners whose job it is to spend the £1.76 million the Scottish Government gave them under the Spaces for People scheme.

We can imagine a team of them poised with their colouring-in pens over street maps and finishing with what looks like a child’s first drawing a mum has stuck on the fridge.

But what else can they do?

Oh yes, decking in 30 spots as greater space for pedestrians – widening of pavements it ain’t – is created.

Best keep some of that £1.76m back in case there are claims for broken hips because of wet and slippery surfaces.

So let’s not to be too hard on the council officers tasked with producing a new look for our main streets – as long as their efforts, like the system they’ve produced, are temporary.

How temporary, we do not know, but, like everything new, we’ll adjust.

And, in years to come, we can stroll down Union Street with our grandchildren and say: “At one time, cars used to drive down here.”

Border protest is awkward for FM

Will the dresser-uppers heed their beloved leader’s advice and abandon plans to hurl abuse at motorists driving across Scotland’s border from England?

Rather than don their usual Braveheart costumes, however, those on border patrol last weekend sported hooded overalls normally worn by forensic experts at crime scenes.

They were expected to be back on duty today.

It’s all about the virus, of course, and how they are worried it will be spread by travellers entering Alba.

Still, it must be a fun way to spend an otherwise uneventful Thursday, even if Nicola Sturgeon doesn’t agree.

“The people who protested at the border did not speak for me,” she insisted.

“They were not there communicating a message that I endorse in any way.”

The problem for the First Minister, though, is that, to the untrained ear, the “we haven’t got anything better to do” brigade speaks for her.

Days of Wayne’s statue at airport may be numbered

Efforts across the pond to have the name and statue of ex-movie star John Wayne removed from Orange County, California’s airport, are apparently gaining momentum.

Wayne, an Orange County resident, died in 1979.

Of the oppression of Native Americans he once said they were selfish for “trying to keep their land for themselves”.

Had he been around today, the “Duke” as he was known, might now be vice president of the USA.

Stranger things have happened there in recent times.