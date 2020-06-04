Frank Gilfeather: McDonald’s madness begs question for pubs

Pictures of lengthy car queues at those temples of fast food, McDonald’s, prompts the question: What will it be like when the pubs reopen?

We must imagine drivers positively salivating as they edged closer and closer towards their altar of hamburger heaven, desperate to hear those magic words: “Fit would ye like?”

If the loosening of the rules regarding admission to bars is just around the corner, Donald Trump’s advice on how to quell a riot may be needed.