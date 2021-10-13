Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion: Children need time to process and readjust after the pandemic turned their lives upside down

By Gail Sayles
13/10/2021, 11:45 am
Lockdown and the pandemic may have affected the mental health of children in different ways (Photo: Shutterstock/FamVeld)

On Sunday, we marked World Mental Health Day.

It’s an opportunity to talk about mental health, how we need to look after it and how important it is to get help if we are struggling. The past 18 months have been a particularly challenging time, especially for young people.

Children have spoken to our Childline counsellors about the impact of lockdowns and school closures on their mental and emotional health.

It is so important that young people receive help to work through what they are feeling, and are supported to get better

Some have felt anxious and overwhelmed because of worries, such as the health of family members and getting behind in school work. And some have suffered from low mood and felt isolated, while being cut off from support networks and from family and friends.

Now, they are having to readjust to being back at school but in an environment that has changed because of the pandemic. And some will be dealing with the impact of traumatic experiences, such as bereavement.

There is no ‘one size fits all’ remedy

It is so important that young people receive help to work through what they are feeling, and are supported to get better.

Our Childline service is here for all children and young people, to listen and provide support for whatever difficulties they face.

Also, the Childline website is a useful resource. A popular area for anyone in need of some guidance is the Calm Zone, whether they are a parent supporting a child or a child needing help with their mental health. This section offers activities, tools, games, videos and breathing exercises that are simple to understand and can help improve a child’s mental health.

As with all mental health issues, we understand that there’s no “one size fits all” remedy, so our experts have included a huge variety of techniques and tips for children and young people to experiment with and see what works best for them.

One great tip is for young people to write a letter or note to themselves on a day when they are feeling happy, and save it to look back at when they’re feeling low or anxious. It reminds them that they do have better days, and can include details of what they can do to feel that way again.

Other advice can be as simple as changing their surroundings to alter the way they feel, perhaps by going for a walk in the fresh air or sitting in a room with a window.

Children and young people can contact one of our Childline counsellors on 0800 1111 or visit childline.org.uk for help and advice.

Adults concerned about the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk.

Gail Sayles is NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager

