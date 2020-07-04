Show Links
Rachel Corsie: Arthur signs for revitalised Villa

by Rachel Corsie
04/07/2020, 1:40 pm
Scotland international Chloe Arthur has signed for Aston Villa Photo by Sean Ryan
Scotland Internationalist Chloe Arthur has joined rivals Aston Villa from Birmingham City during the summer transfer window.

It is the first new signing for the club since their promotion was announced following the end of the incomplete 2019/20 season.

Villa have given a substantial injection of investment to their women’s program, which has significantly stepped up the professional standards at the club.

A few more additions will likely be required to meet the step up.