Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Opinion

Scott Begbie: We lit a beacon of hope for Afghan people, now let it shine on these shores

By Scott Begbie
17/08/2021, 6:00 am
Afghans who are displaced from Kunduz and Takhar provinces due to fighting between Taliban and Afghan forces live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul (Photo: JAWED KARGAR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Afghans who are displaced from Kunduz and Takhar provinces due to fighting between Taliban and Afghan forces live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul (Photo: JAWED KARGAR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

One of the most haunting images from the horror show of the Taliban retaking Afghanistan was a fleeting glimpse of a mother and her little girls in a car about to flee Kabul.

The terror and fear in their eyes – especially the mum – was heartbreaking.

She knows what lies in wait for them with the Taliban again in power. Women forced out of whatever job they hold – be it brain surgeon or shop worker – and only allowed to leave home with written permission.

Her daughters’ hopes of an education and a life of freedom evaporating as the Taliban’s merciless fist closes.

Displaced Afghan children who fled from their homes during the fights take shelter in a public park in Kabul

All that, plus the beatings, whippings, stonings, or beheadings for anyone found guilty of any transgressions under the Taliban’s brutal idea of justice.

Little wonder they were fleeing, but I couldn’t help wonder where to?

In a matter of days, all that hope turned to dust. The Afghan people are staring into an abyss – especially those who worked with UK forces

The answer is obvious.

Here. To these shores. We owe them that.

The UK must do everything it can to give Afghans refuge

The UK has spent 20 years shoulder-to-shoulder with US troops in Afghanistan, first ousting the Taliban, ending a regime that gave succour to terrorists, then helping the Afghan people rebuild their shattered country.

It was a drive that gave hope for the future, a dream of democracy and equality. For women, especially, it was about empowerment and taking their place as equals to drive a modern society forward.

Then the US and UK walked away from Afghanistan. In a matter of days, all that hope turned to dust. The Afghan people are staring into an abyss – especially those who worked with UK forces.

Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as the Taliban offensive encircled the Afghan capital

It would be morally repugnant to turn our backs on them and leave them to their fate.

This is why the UK Government must do everything in its power to give as many vulnerable Afghans as possible safe refuge. It should, at the very least, follow the lead of Canada which has announced it will accept 20,000 Afghan refugees, including journalists, women, members of the LGTBQ community, and interpreters.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already said, without hesitation, that Scotland stands ready to do what it can to help these refugees. Westminster must do the same.

Drown out xenophobia with reason

Yet the weary drumbeat of anti-refugee rhetoric is starting up in the usual quarters with the same tired nonsense.

Apparently “we are full”, “we don’t want any more freeloaders” – oh, and the usual thing about “let other countries take them”.

It’s heartless drivel driven by xenophobia. Sadly, it’s the sort of hateful rubbish that catches the ear of some of the Westminster Tory elite, who has an eye to populism as a means to keep a grip on power.

When – not if – Afghan people choose Scotland as their new home, let’s welcome them as friends and neighbours

There is, of course, an antidote to this toxic minority. Drown it out with the voice of reason.

Let’s leave the politicians in power in no doubt that we have a duty to help the Afghan people fearing for their lives. Tell them we want the doors pushed wide open and a lifeline thrown to those who need it, without delay or equivocation.

When – not if – Afghan people choose Scotland as their new home, let’s welcome them as friends and neighbours.

The West lit a beacon of hope for the people of Afghanistan – it can and must still shine brightly for them in this country.

Read more by Scott Begbie: