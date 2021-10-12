Scott Begbie: Aberdeen finally has a cultural quarter – now let’s all use it

Guess what Aberdeen just got without any fuss or fanfare? Its very own cultural quarter.

It arrived on Saturday when Provost Skene’s House and its rather splendid Hall Of Heroes threw open its doors to celebrate the brilliant folk of the north-east, past and present.

As well as breathing new life into Aberdeen’s oldest building, it was another welcome piece in the jigsaw that makes up the vital – and burgeoning – framework of the Granite City’s arts, entertainment and cultural life.