Online only future for Arcadia Group following £25m buyout

Clothes website Boohoo has tied up a £25.2 million deal to buy troubled Arcadia brands Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton.

The clothing empire – which snapped up Debenhams last month – confirmed all three would move online, as the deal does not include the brands’ retail stores, concessions or franchises – with around 214 stores to close.

Around 2,450 staff will lose their jobs, with those working in the Aberdeen and Peterhead branches at risk. Some will move to the online operation.

It comes after Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia entered administration in December.

Last week, Asos bought other Arcadia brands, including Topshop and Topman.

Boohoo chief executive John Lyttle said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of the assets associated with the online businesses of the three established brands Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis.

“Acquiring these well-known brands in British fashion out of administration ensures their heritage is sustained, while our investment aims to transform them into brands that are fit for the current market environment.

“We have a successful track record of integrating British heritage fashion brands onto our proven multi-brand platform, and we are looking forward to bringing these brands on board.”

Boohoo chairman Mahmud Kamani added: “This is a great acquisition for the group as we extend our market share across a broader demographic, capitalising on growth opportunities as more and more customers shop online.

“We continue to grow our portfolio of brands and customer base, strengthening our position as a leader in global fashion e-commerce.”

In a separate statement, administrators from Deloitte confirmed that around 2,450 staff will lose their jobs at the brands’ remaining 214 stores, which will permanently close.

Staff have been emailed this morning and will be informed over the course of the day.

Approximately 260 jobs will be moving with the brands to Boohoo, mainly head office functions such as brand design, buying and merchandising, and the digital part of the business. Some other staff will also go through a transition period for a few months.

It means that all of Arcadia’s brands have been sold out of administration.

Administrators still have some property to sell from the business. They have raised £500 million to pay off creditors so far.