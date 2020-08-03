On The Beat: ‘We all have a duty to prevent vulnerable adults from being harmed by others’

Protecting or supporting those most at risk of harm can be complex and challenging, and remains a key focus for policing and our partners.

Ultimately we want to prevent these crimes from occurring, but we can’t achieve this alone.

Protecting people from harm is not just about policing – it is the responsibility of each and every one of us, across all of Scotland’s communities, to watch out for vulnerable people who may be at risk and to report your concerns to someone who can help.

I am the adult protection c-oordinator for Police Scotland’s North East Division and am based within the Partnership Coordination Unit.

I have worked with the police for more than 30 years in various roles, and been the Division’s adult protection co-ordinator since 2012.

My main role is to work with the police, all three councils in the North East, NHS Grampian and third sector organisations to make sure that people in our communities who are vulnerable and are being harmed by others get the support they need.

I also raise awareness of the different types of financial harm and the signs to look out for to help spot if someone could be being financially harmed.

Adult protection is not just for older people – people of any age can be vulnerable due to many different conditions, such as a physical disability, illness, poor mental health, cognitive impairment or a learning disability.

Abuse and exploitation can affect people regardless of age, gender, orientation, ethnicity, religion and race, and the impact can be devastating, often with lifelong consequences.

The type of harm that can be experienced is wide ranging too, with the most common types reported being physical harm and financial harm, as well as the ever increasing threat of online harm.

Harm can be committed by anyone – a friend, family member, carer or even a stranger.

Due to their vulnerability, the person being harmed may not be able to report it so it is vital that communities look out for them and report anything you think is not right.

Have you seen unusual visitors or workmen going into someone’s house? Have you seen someone at the bank or ATM in unusual circumstances?

Does it appear as though they are being pestered by someone? Do they have unexplained scratches, bruising or other injuries?

Is someone being secretive about who they’re talking to and what they’re doing online or on their mobile phone?

Like child protection, we all have a duty to prevent vulnerable adults from being harmed by others so if you suspect that someone is at risk, please report it as soon as possible to police using 999 if you feel they are in danger and it is an emergency, or for non-emergencies call 101.

Reports can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their Anonymous Online Form on the Crimestoppers website.

Police will make criminal inquiries into all reports and will also alert the Adult Protection Team in the appropriate local authority so they can carry out adult protection inquiries.

My role can have its challenges, for example when you hear of the horrendous abuse someone has faced, or when the need for support is recognised and offered to an individual, but for whatever reason they do not engage.

However it can also be very satisfying when you know that working together as a partnership has improved the quality of life for an individual at risk.