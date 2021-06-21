For many, Olive and Mabel’s sporting contests were the light relief needed to make it through the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The viral success of their videos reached nearly 90 million people on social media while also inspiring a book.

Now the mischievous canines have been enlisted to unveil a tribute to another doggie doe, the Twa Dogs that inspired Robert Burns’ poem of the same name.

Dog sculptures inspired by Burns’ early works

The National Trust for Scotland has installed the life-size bronze sculptures at the Poet’s Path at Burns’ historic home in Alloway in Ayrshire.

The work, which was the opening poem in the bard’s first published collection in 1786, is told from the point of view of the dogs.

It features exchanges between his own collie Luath and Caesar to examine the inequalities of society as a social satire on wealth, poverty and class.

So pleased that hair salons are finally allowed to open. pic.twitter.com/PlTmhJHa9n — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 15, 2021

The sculpture has been installed on the path that connects Burns Cottage with the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum alongside scenes from his other works.

The latest addition to Poet’s Path was created by artist Sally Matthews after being commissioned by the National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA to honour former chairwoman Helen E.R. Sayles who served in the post for six years.

Group member Kirstin Bridier said: “Helen hails from Ayrshire and has supported many projects at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, so we thought the property was a perfect place to commemorate her tremendous leadership of the American foundation.”

Ali MacLeod, head of fundraising at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “Helen, is a wonderful friend and supporter of both the NTS Foundation USA and our charity here in Scotland.

“Helen’s commitment to Scotland’s heritage, protecting the places we love for future generations, is inspiring and deeply valued.”