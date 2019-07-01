Oil and gas downturn blamed as Aberdeen hotel shuts its doors

An Aberdeen hotel has closed its doors – with “difficult trading conditions” due to the oil and gas downturn blamed.

All 12 staff members at the Bauhaus Hotel on Langstane Place have been made redundant after it ceased trading.

Administrators from RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed at the end of last week.

The firm is helping those who have booked the hotel find alternative accommodation, with many being referred to outlets nearby.

The closure follows the collapse of city centre venue Soul Casino, which shut its doors last month after 12 years in business and last week the White Horse Inn in Balmedie also closed.

Paul Dounis, partner at RSM and joint administrator, said: “The company has faced difficult trading conditions following the downturn in the oil and gas sector and strong competition from new entrants into the market and unfortunately, there was no opportunity to continue to trade.

“The business has therefore been closed.

“Regrettably, all staff are in the process of being made redundant and we are working with them regarding their claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

“Creditors, guests and other interested parties will be contacted in due course.”

Online booking for the Bauhaus is in the process of being disabled and third party booking websites have been advised of the closure.

Councillor for the area Catriona Mackenzie said: “This is really sad to hear and I’m especially concerned for the people who have lost their jobs as a result of this closure.

“Unfortunately the oil and gas downturn a few years ago has impacted businesses.”