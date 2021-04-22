The infamous Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen will close overnight next week as it undergoes essential maintenance work.

Both carriageways of the A96 Auchmill Road at the Haudagain Roundabout will be shut from 7 PM on Monday 26 April to 7 AM on Tuesday 27 April.

The well-known pinch-point will then be restricted from 27 April, with lanes one and two of the eastbound carriageway closed to traffic for approximately four weeks to allow for essential works.

Lane three will be open for eastbound traffic and a 30mph speed restriction will be in place on the eastbound carriageway.

However, all lanes on the westbound carriageway will be open for traffic.

According to Transport Scotland: “During this stage of work the entrance road to the retail units will be closed with the exit road operating as both an access and egress for traffic.

“This traffic management operation is necessary for the safety of road users and construction staff who will be undertaking work to construct the new A96 junction as part of the Haudagain Junction Improvement project.”

They added: “Road users are reminded that a contraflow on the A92 North Anderson Drive also continues to be in place and are asked to plan their journey in advance.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”