Step back in time: Remembering The Rubber Shop in Aberdeen

From tennis racquets to toy trains, The Rubber Shop was an Aladdin’s cave of gifts and homeware – and an Aberdeen institution for nearly a century.

With a reputation for quality items at low prices, it was a popular emporium for bargain-hunters, especially at Christmas time when its shelves overflowed with the latest toys.

Most Aberdonians will best remember The Rubber Shop on George Street, but the one-stop-shop first opened at 16 St Nicholas Street as Gauld and Company.

The firm was an Indian rubber and waterproof dealer selling soft goods and hosepipes.

Join us on a step back in time reminiscing over a much-loved but long-gone city centre business.

The St Nicholas Street shop acquired the London Rubber Company, which had its headquarters at Drummond Street in Inverness, and began trading under that name in Aberdeen.

It was known colloquially as The Rubber Shop and took on this name officially in October 1890, as well as expanding its range of wares to include toys and sports equipment.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 1920, the proprietors put its success down to “an individuality peculiar to itself”.

The firm, which remained in the Fowler family for its 96-year existence, went from strength to strength and outgrew its extended premises on St Nicholas Street.

And in the 1970s, the decision was made to move the shop to a larger building nearby at 103 George Street, pictured above, big enough to accommodate “a stock of more than 1,000 golf clubs”.

In 1976, Doris Fowler, managing director and widow of the founder’s grandson said: “The Rubber Shop is really three shops in one. There is the sports department, which is a joy to those in tennis, swimming or allied pursuits.

“And there are the toys which intrigue adults as much as children.

“Traditional favourites find ready buyers, but at the same time the best ideas in new games and toys are to be found in The Rubber Shop, which keeps very much in tune with the times.”

The shop promised to cater for all budgets and occasions; stocking everything from exquisite crystal souvenirs and child-sized teddy bears, to ministers’ dog collars and deckchairs.

At Christmas 1979, the must-have gift from The Rubber Shop was a leather-covered wine decanter “at a modest price”.

And “for the man keen on gadgets, a battery-powered pencil sharpener and matching aluminium paperclip holder”.

But those preferring a cosy Christmas gift could also pick up cable-knit sweaters and moccasin slippers.

Meanwhile, it was said the sports enthusiast “really came into his own” in the sports department, pictured above in 1980.

Here Aberdonians could purchase jodhpurs, rubber riding boots, sports kits and tennis racquets.

The shop enjoyed a close relationship with sporting groups in Aberdeen; the founder’s son Ian Fowler had been honorary president of the Aberdeen Lawn Tennis Association and honorary vice-president of the city’s table tennis league.

But despite its success and place in the hearts of Aberdonians, The Rubber Shop closed in 1986 – just four years short of its centenary.

Uncertainty over the redevelopment of George Street forced the Fowler family to make the difficult decision to shut up the shop for the final time on May 31 1986.

Mrs Fowler said the trading conditions have become “impossible” due to the opening of the St Nicholas Centre nearby and the proposed Bon Accord Centre development.

It was unknown what would happen to the buildings on George Street and Mrs Fowler added: “There was no way we could take on other premises without knowing the outcome of negotiations for the sale of our George Street shop.”

It was an emotional day as Mrs Fowler bid goodbye to her 11 full-time and nine part-time staff, many of whom had served the family business for decades.

She said: “They are all so sad. The girls have been crying, every now and then.”

And the closure of The Rubber Shop was a regretful day too for long-standing customers who had come to know and trust a business built on family tradition.

See more like this: