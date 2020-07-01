The north-east’s slave trade links and how Fettercairn was at the heart of a slavery ’empire’

The shackled legacy of the north-east’s ties to the slave trade was left on trafficked humans sold to the highest bidder.
North-east merchants were responsible for shipping thousands of Africans to the Americas as slaves where they were given names such as Dundee and Angus.
Phone book legacy
A government slave census of 1817 recorded almost 300 slaves named Aberdeen throughout the British West Indies where they worked on the plantations, producing raw materials such as sugar, rum, tobacco and cotton, which were shipped to Britain.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe
Already a member? Click here to login
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe