The north-east black abolitionists who played a critical part in dismantling the cruel slave trade

Few enslaved Africans were brought back to Scotland but some of those who did would become key figures in dismantling the slave trade.

Compared to the 15,000 black slaves living in England, at any given time there were 70 or 80 recorded north of the border, mostly personal servants brought back from plantations.

Black Tom

One of the justifications for slavery was that they were heathens, yet that was totally wiped out if a slave was baptised.