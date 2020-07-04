The black, radical, north-east revolutionary publicly decapitated 200 years ago

William Davidson, a black, radical revolutionary from the north-east of Scotland, was executed and publicly decapitated in 1820.
Davidson was one of five men hanged for treason outside Newgate Prison on May 1 1820, all having been convicted of plotting to kill the members of the British cabinet while they sat at dinner in the house of Lord Harrowby in Grosvenor Square.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe
Already a member? Click here to login
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe