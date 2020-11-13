Tartan Army: Scotland fans know how to party at major tournaments

Scotland are off to a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

Thursday night’s Euro 2020 play-off win sparked jubilant scenes when David Marshall saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty in a shoot-out in Serbia.

The Tartan Army will be desperate to attend the Euros although it is too early to say whether those rescheduled games in June and July 2021 will have restrictions either on fans or even their staging given the uncertainties surrounding Covid-19.

But instead of travelling into the future, let’s go back in time.

We’ve had a dive through the archives to find some images of the Tartan Army enjoying themselves on the world stage.

Scotland and Yugoslavia fans enjoy themselves in Frankfurt before the group game in the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.

These Scotland supporters are in high spirits as they enjoy a few drinks in Argentina in 1978 but there was little to smile about as Ally MacLeod’s team went home in disgrace.

Scotland supporters at the Brazil game at the 1982 World Cup in Spain don’t seem to have forgotten what happened in South America four years previously.

Scotland fans wait at the airport in Mexico City in 1986 to meet the team before the first game of the tournament against Denmark.

The Tartan Army take over the stand for the game against Holland in the 1992 European Championship finals in Sweden.

Scotland and Holland fans get Euro 96 off to a flying start before the first match at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Scotland fans march down the Rue Charles De Gaulle towards the stadium in St Etienne for the group decider against Morocco at the World Cup in France in 1998.