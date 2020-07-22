Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

The many suburbs and communities of Aberdeen is what makes the Granite City such a special place to live.

Join us as we look through our old photographs to relive memories of days gone by, when Miss World arrived for a visit, Alex Ferguson and the Dons reigned supreme… and check out an astonishing aerial photograph of the Bridge of Dee in the 1950s. What – and who – do you remember?

Ashgrove

Aberdeen mounted police trot along Ashgrove Road in March 1937. Leading the group are Sergeant Sandy Mair and PC Tom Grubb.

Hilton

There was plenty silver to polish in the Pittodrie trophy room in 1984 when the boys of the 27th Cub Scout Pack (High Church, Hilton) took part in Job Week. Making sure they put a good shine on the trophies is manager Alex Ferguson. Looking on are some of the players who turned in the performances to win the trophies including Eric Black, Gordon Strachan and John Hewitt.

Kingswells

Stewart Milne, front, presents the ceremonial spade to pupils of Kingswells Primary School after Lord Provost Robert Robertson had cut the first turf of Kingswells village centre in 1990. The school was to look after the spade until the development was complete.

Sunnybank

The Sunnybank Summer Playscheme held its carnival parade through the streets of Aberdeen’s Froghall in August 1986. Elinor Wallace and Clair Smith, both of Aberdeen Ladies Pipe Band, led the way for the parade.

Seaton

Our picture, from the mid-60s is of a fairground being put up at the cinders at Seaton, just behind the multi-storey blocks on King Street at the Bridge of Don.

Ferryhill

Lollipop man George Johnstone receives a box of chocolates from pupils of Ferryhill School, Aberdeen, to mark his Golden Wedding anniversary. The children who made the presentation all used the Fonthill Road/Bon-Accord Street crossing where George worked. Handing over the gift in 1976 was Lynne Donaldson, with Claire Gordon and Lela Burgoyne of Primary 2.

Midstocket

The Brownies of the 44th (St Ninian’s Church, Mid Stocket Road, Aberdeen) Brownie Pack were heading for the Scottish Guide Training Centre at West Linton, Peebles-shire, in July 1978 and couldn’t let their Guider, Mary Milne, walk all the way down the railway platform so they used a luggage trolley to let her ride in style.

Bridge of Dee

This striking aerial picture of the Bridge of Dee area was taken in 1954 by a staff photographer flying with Aberdeen University Air Squadron. Above the top aeroplane in the picture is the ice rink and underneath it is the greyhound racing track. On the banks of the River Dee is the Garthdee bleach works and on the left is the Kaimhill housing scheme. From the tramcar terminus beside the racing track the streets can be easily followed – Holburn Street starts on the right, South Anderson Drive sweeps round by the ice rink and Broomhill Road runs parallel and beyond the railway cutting.

Powis

Well in the lead to win the three-legged race at Powis Academy school sports in June, 1978, are, left, Ann-Marie Anderson and her partner Maureen Cuthbert.

Cornhill

The main cast of Cinderella, performed by the Royal Cornhill Hospital Staff Drama Group, look on as Cinderella, played by Jenny Milne, tries on the slipper offered by Prince Charming (centre) played by Denise Moses in 1989.