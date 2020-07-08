Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Join us on journey back through the years in the Granite City’s many communities and suburbs… from royalty to Radio One DJs.

This is a snapshot of how things were back in the day. So, see what you remember and if there are any familiar faces your recognise.

Rosemount

The junction of Rosemount Viaduct and Skene Street as it was in August 1960. No parking restriction in place then as can be seen from the two vehicles parked on the corner.

Middlefield

Middlefield Boys’ Club members look in awe as club president Bob Steel shows them some football magic at a training session in Muirfield School in September 1998. Behind are coaches Robbie Majury, back left, and Colin McKenzie. The club celebrated its 30th birthday in 1998.

Cummings Park

Aberdeen Lord Provost Henry Rae cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cummings Park Community Centre in July 1987, watched by centre chairwoman Mrs Maureen Dickson, centre, and other guests and officials.

Duthie Park

Gary Davies provides the running commentary as Simon Bates unbuttons his jacket and tries his hand at haggis-hurling at the Radio One Roadshow at Duthie Park in April 1987.

Kincorth

A jubilee cheer from the pupils of Kirkhill Primary School, Kincorth, as they celebrated their efforts towards the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Appeal fund in 1977. They raised £158.50 from bring-and-buy sales and the tuck shops held by each of the 11 classes at the school.

Nigg

Colleagues toast Nigg postman, Charles Matheson, of King Street, as he made his last collection in July 1963. Charles was retiring after 38 years’ service with the Post Office. Dudley Fotheringham, centre, postmaster at Nigg Post Office, presented Charles with a cheque on behalf of the people of Nigg. Looking on was postman Ian Blackwell.

Tillydrone

This group of bairns from the high flats in Aberdeen’s Tillydrone enjoy some fun in the sun in their play area in May 1969.

Shiprow

This is the Shiprow in Aberdeen – the street linking the harbour area to Union Street as it was in the 1930s. The exact date is disputable as some born-and-bred Aberdonians claim the street looked like this as late as 1955.

Danestone

The youngsters of Danestone Primary School get to the root of helping the environment with a project which saw 650 trees and shrubs planted at Grandholm Village in 1997.

Fittie

Putting their backs into it at Fittie in May 1979, are salmon fishers, from left, Albert Duncan, William Black and Alex Ritchie, all Aberdeen, as they haul their net ashore.