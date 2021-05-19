Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

The rich tapestry of Aberdeen life is made up of a patchwork of vibrant communities, many with their own distinct character.

We’ve opened our archives to look at the well-known places – and some faces – from the Granite City across the years.

Aberdeen Fish Market

The Queen and Princess Anne are presented with two boxes of fish for their Balmoral stay by George Lawrence, chairman of Aberdeen Harbour Board and Mike Low, of the Aberdeen Fish Curers’ and Merchants’ Association, during a visit to Aberdeen Fish Market in 1982.

Footdee

This photo from 1988 shows the geometric layout of the North Square of Fittie, built in 1869, with the North Square at its centre.

Broadford Works

With the country at war, MP Robert Boothby, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Food attends communal meal time in the women’s canteen at Broadford Works for Civil Food Week in September 1940.

Bridge of Dee

A popular haunt at the gateway to Aberdeen, the Dee Motel at Bridge of Dee, pictured here in 1981, is on the site now occupied by Boots and Curry’s.

Kincorth

The 55th (Kincorth) Aberdeen Scout Group were prepared down to the last detail as they set off for their annual camp at Aberfeldy in Perthshire in 1986. The 35 boys and leaders made the trip in the Scout bus and during their camp were visited by the Chief Scout Maj. Gen. Michael Walsh.

Capitol Theatre

Status Quo fans queued for what was billed as the group’s final concert at the Capitol in 1984 as the band toured the UK on their “farewell tour” – the first of many.

Northfield

Northfield’s new swimming pool was officially opened in 1966 by Lord Provost Margaret Farquhar, and Olympic swimmer Murray Dingwall. Candy Wesson, 12, of Northfield Academy chats to the Lord Provost and Murray about the pool and what benefit it will bring for Northfield Academy and the local area.

Aberdeen Train Station

Guard Thomas Blackhall gives the signal to driver George Chapman and fireman Charles Walker for the 12.40 for London to leave Aberdeen Station in June 1955. The engine numbered 60525 was the A H Peppercorn.

Union Street

Excitement on Union Street as people crane to see the Prince of Wales during his 1928 visit to the Granite City.

Diamond Street

The Zig Zag nightclub on Diamond Street opened in 1987. It had a £200,000 lighting and sound system. The opening night line-up of waiting staff was (from left) Andrea Barr, Leanne Seagraves, Lindsay Cusiter and Louise Whyte, pictured with barman Hamish Sutherland.