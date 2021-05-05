Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Aberdeen’s many communities are woven into the fabric of Aberdeen’s reputation as a vibrant and fascinating city.

We’ve opened our archives to look at some of the great places and institutions – as well as famous faces – of the Granite City over the decades. See what and who you remember.

Codona’s

Cadona’s Super Loop – 65 foot high circle – dominates the amusement park and provides the adventurous with a breath-taking trip into a topsy-turvy Aberdeen in 1986.

Aberdeen Harbour

This German type VIII U-Boat – U-776 – berthed in Aberdeen Harbour on August 7 1945 months after VE Day. On the lower gun platform is a 37mm anti-aircraft gun with a further two twin 20mm cannon mounted either side of the conning tower. The periscopic schnorkel is raised to full extension.

Mastrick

Constable Fraser leads JR the horse to safety after he and five other horses escaped from a paddock and ran through the streets of Mastrick for about an hour in 1980.

Anderson Drive

The No 1 bus negotiates the roundabout surrounded by new flower baskets on Anderson Drive in 1992. Locals raised fears the flowers – while attractive – would reduce visibility and safety, but police said they wouldn’t.

Midstocket

In the early morning sunshine in Midstocket, a milkman with his battery-driven float goes about his business in 1963.

Aberdeen Highland Games

Eyes right as the bands take part in the traditional March Past during the Aberdeen Highland Games at Hazlehead in September 1961. Taking the salute is Major David Gordon.

The Lemon Tree

Opening celebrations outside The Lemon Tree in 1992. Musicians of the Skuobhie Dubh Orchestra give a lift to Shona Powell, the administrator, as the £1.4 million arts venue opened to the public in the former St Katherine’s Centre, West North Street.

Kittybrewster

Last-minute preparations go on at the Agricultural Hall, Kittybrewster, in 1978 for the Aberdeen Goat Show organised by the Northern Agricultural Society. Steward Susan Falconer, of Udny Green, watches her daughter Catherine, groom a goat, alongside exhibitors Stephen Medcalf, of Keith, his wife Thelma and their son Andrew. A record entry of almost 200 goats were on exhibition.

Union Street

Events for the Celebrate Aberdeen parade in 2011, officially started with runners competing in the Union Street Invitational one mile race.

Torry

These Torry Academy pupils adopted a stretch of the right bank of the River Dee between Victoria Bridge and the Aberdeen University boathouse in conjunction with the Clean and Green Campaign in 1993. With them are Sgt Hamish Sandison (left) and PC Ted Donald, members of Grampian Police’s community involvement department.