Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

The suburbs and communities that make up Aberdeen is what gives the Granite City its unique character and flavour.

We’ve opened our archives to look at places and faces from over the years – including some famous ones, such as Sir Winston Churchill.

Take a look through and see if it stirs up any of your own memories.

Rubislaw

Members of the 70th Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade Company, Rubislaw Church, visited Grampian Fire Brigade HQ, North Anderson Drive, in 1984.

Aberdeen College

A light-hearted moment at Aberdeen College in 1995 before getting down to the serious business of competing in the annual men’s hairdressing competition. In the hot seat is William Ritchie, from Aberdeen, with, from left, Lily Buchan, Anna Allan, and Sheryl Paul.

Sheddocksley

Getting a taste for the 1991/92 season were the Tastie Tattie five-a-side football team with a strip presented from new sponsor Roddy McNeil of the Tastie Tattie (fourth right). The players were (left to right): Paul Collinson, Neil Rennie, Ashley Walker, Steve Clark, Roddy McNeil, Steve Forrest, Mike Collinson, and Doug Leiper. The team were in the Sheddocksley Five-a-side league on Tuesday nights at the Sheddocksley Sports Centre, Springhill Road.

Stoneywood

Prizewinners at Aberdeen Ice Skating Club’s first competition in 1991, held at Stoneywood Ice Rink, line up with their trophies.

George Street

Aberdeen’s iconic family-owned Rubber Shop on George Street, pictured in 1986, before it was forced to close down just short of marking its centenary. The closure was being blamed on the uncertainty of redevelopment plans in the area. Today the Bon Accord Centre stands on the spot.

Cove

At Cove Bay Gala pets parade in 1989, Claire McGregor shows off her rabbit Rogina, first in the any variety section.

Golden Square

Aberdeen’s normally sedate Golden Square burst into life in 1981 when some of the groups participating in the city’s first International Festival of Music and the Performing Arts staged an impromptu, open-air show.

Hilton

The last of Hilton Academy’s pupils wave goodbye in 1988 as it closes its doors for the final time.

Footdee

Princess Anne meets Robert McHattie at Footdee yard of Hall, Russell and Co Ltd at Aberdeen Harbour in 1976.

His Majesty’s Theatre

Getting a breath of fresh air outside His Majesty’s Theatre in 1990 is Russ Abbot with Bella Emberg (back left), Lisa Maxwell, Gary Lovini (left) and Mark Robertson.