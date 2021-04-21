Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

The many communities of Aberdeen help make it a great place to live, work and play.

We’ve opened our archives to take a look at some familiar places and faces over the years – even the legendary Rolling Stones.

Take a look and see who you recognise.

Bridge of Dee

Spring is in the air… and capturing in their sketches some of the hundreds of crocuses blooming near the Bridge of Dee in 1984 were seven-year-olds, Joanne Simpson (left) and Jayne Marshall, both pupils at Abbotswell Primary School.

Torcher Parade

Johnston Hall residents on their float during the Aberdeen students’ Torcher Parade in 1983.

Aberdeen Arts Centre

Taking a break from rehearsals are some of the cast members from the Aberdeen Children’s Theatre, who were presenting Revolting Rhymes, by Roald Dahl, and Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Elliot at Aberdeen Arts Centre in 1992.

Union Street

Land Army girls and the Home Guard marching on parade along Union Street in 1941.

Hazlehead Park

Sam Barrack of Kingswells, gets a hand from young Neil Silver (12), of Queen’s Road, to shine up his new showman’s engine before the Steam Festival at Hazlehead Park in the summer of 1992.

Torry

This atmospheric photo from the 1960s gives a flavour of life in Old Torry, with a view looking down Fore Close towards the river.

St Nicholas Street

Long before shopping malls came to the scene, Aberdeen city centre in 1963 was a maze of shops and local department stores. This photograph is taken from the corner of Correction Wynd looking on to St Nicholas Street and into the Netherkirkgate where the Wallace Tower can be seen on the right before it was moved stone by stone to Tillydrone.

St Machar’s Cathedral

Joiners Herbert Smith and Stan Bain working on the roof of the West Gatehouse at St Machar’s Cathedral in 1980.

Aberdeen Harbour

The Regent Bridge at Aberdeen Harbour swung open to allow ships into the Upper Dock. This picture is from 1966 when the bridge was a distinctive feature of the harbour scene.

Bridge of Don

Some of the competitors in a sponsored assault-course race held at the Gordon Barracks in 1991 to raise funds for the Cornerstone Society. Nineteen teams of four took part in the event, which was won by Aboyne Rugby Club, followed by the Asda of Dyce team. Warehouse Health took the top women’s place.