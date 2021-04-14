Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Aberdeen’s suburbs and communities have always been the bedrock of the Granite City.

Mastrick

After an absence of nearly 20 years, Mastrick had a cafe again in 1992. What was once the old Holburn Cafe became the Centre Cafe, with proprietors Linda Walker and Carole McAleer. They transformed a retail outlet and off licence on the corner of Greenfern Place in the Mastrick Shopping Centre into a comfortable cafe.

Altens

A crossbeam is eased into place as workmen begin construction at the new office and workshop complex at Altens for Double D Drilling in 1978, as the industrial estate started to take shape on the back of the oil boom.

Queen’s Links

The smiling face of the north-east’s couthiest broadcaster, John Mearns, the star of Grampian Television’s Ingle Neuk. He was also a familiar face at Aberdeen’s annual festival celebrations for several years. Here John is having a go with the kids at the donkey derby at the Queen’s Links on a sunny June day in 1968.

Seaton

Flying high above Seaton in 1936, this daring wing-walker is typical of the stunts which featured in Cobham and other’ “flying circus” that toured the country.

Marischal Museum

Sean Burn of Maverick Productions turns these youngsters into little “monsters” when they attended a children’s drama workshop of fun activities in Marischal College museum in 1996.

Kincorth

Pupils were given a double helping of rock as they prepared for the summer holidays in 1986 when Kincorth Academy band Column E laid on two short concerts to mark its success in a national rock competition. The group, which reached the UK final of the TSB Rock School contest, was presented with a silver disc and a synthesiser by Radio Scotland DJ Tom Ferrie in front of delighted classmates.

Bridge of Don

Dons star Alex McLeish was voted Dons Player of the Year in 1985 by the Red Rosette Club – the junior Aberdeen supporters’ club – from the Bridge of Don which meets as a football and youth club in Balgownie Primary School. Alex was the centre of attraction as Kerry Slaven and Colin Milne presented a mounted engraved glass and trophy to mark the occasion.

Garthdee

Garthdee Caravan Site was a popular destination for holidaymakers in the Silver City back in 1975 and a boost for the city’s burgeoning tourism industry.

Northern Hotel

Brewster’s Bar at the Northern Hotel was the swish place to go in Aberdeen when it opened in 1987.

Holburn Street

A household name in Aberdeen’s shoe trade for 85 years, Findlaters Shoewear Specialists of Holburn Street closed in 1991. John Findlater, whose grandfather James set up the first business in 1906, decided to hang up his boots and sell the shop’s lease. Mr Findlater, who was brought into the business in the late 1950s under the guidance of his father and grandfather, said a number of factors had persuaded him to bring an end to the long-running family business.