Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Aberdeen has seen many changes over the years, but one thing has remained constant … the community spirit that thrives across the Granite City.

Join us as we open our archives to take a look at familiar places and faces – some of them famous – over the years.

Albyn Place

These six girls from Eileen Ewen School of Dancing and Dramatic Art on Albyn Place, were chosen to dance in the Scottish Ballet presentation of The Nutcracker Suite at His Majesty’s Theatre in 1972. They are, from left, Jacqueline Peddie, Denise West, Sally Mutch, Katherine Hart, Alexis Murray and Sarah Graham.

Holburn Street

A mechanical digger and workmen make short work of the old railway bridge which crossed the south end of Holburn Street in 1981. The former Deeside railway bridge was demolished in a bid to improve road safety by giving drivers a clearer view of the road ahead.

Danestone

Building in progress on the Danestone Braes site in 1985 with the vista of the city’s Great Northern, Clifton Road and Hilton Drive areas beyond on the south side of the Don, marching up to the multi-storeys of Stewart Park and Cairncry.

Summerhill

Summerhill Community Centre, overall winners of the Aberdeen Festival parade in 1986, receive their prize from judge June Imray watched by Lord Provost Henry Rae and his wife.

Queen’s Links

The glittering bright lights for the opening night of Amadeus at Queen’s Links in 1997.

Bridge Street

Bob and Margaret Abercrombie jive the night away at the old Palace Ballroom, otherwise known as Ritzy’s on Bridge Street in 1988.

King George VI Bridge

Kincorth youngsters jumped from King George VI Bridge into the River Dee to cool off in the hot summer of 1982.

Great Western Road

Around 100 guests attended the cocktail party in the Great Western Road showrooms of Roy Thomson Ltd in 1976 to mark the launching of the new Chrysler Alpine. Admiring the car with managing director Roy Thomson (right) are Hans Pedersen, of Aberdeen Harbour Board; Chief Inspector Norman Greenhowe, and Anne Pedersen.

Union Street

It was last orders for parking on Union Street in 1966. The next day a parking ban in the central Aberdeen area came into force including on the city’s main thoroughfare.

Doonies Farm

Emma Lennox makes friends with Snowy, a pet lamb at Doonies Model Farm at Cove in 1995.