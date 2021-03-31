Show Links
Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

by Scott Begbie
31/03/2021, 10:00 am
Comedian Russ Abbot was the Wonder of Woolies in 1983 as scores of his fans turned up at the Union Street as he signed copies of his new album. Russ was touring Scotland for the first time and played the Aberdeen Capitol and the Eden Court, Inverness.

Aberdeen’s suburbs play a vital role in making the Granite City such a vibrant place to live, work and play.

Join us for a stroll down memory lane with photos from over the decades to remind you of familiar places and faces.

Balmedie

Riders take a trip along the sands from Balmedie to Newburgh and back in a sponsored ride which raised £420 for the Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in 1983.

