Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Aberdeen’s communities have welcomed many famous faces over the years from royalty to soap supertars.

But it is the ordinary folk who live, work and play in the Granite City and its suburbs that are the ones who make real memories. Join us as we trawl the archives for girls’ nights out to primary pupils’ fitness weeks, collapsing roads to the building of housing schemes. See if you spot anyone you know – maybe even yourself.

Grandholm

Four men and a dog enjoy a peaceful stroll over Aberdeen’s Grandholm Bridge as it was in February 1939. When the private bridge closed for a structural inspection in 1998 the closure saw around 2,000 to 3,000 extra vehicles a day use the Parkway and drivers to and from Bridge of Don faced huge delays and frustration with many more than an hour late for work.

Woodside

Fancy dress was the order of the day for the 100th anniversary of the opening of Woodside Branch Library. Chief pirate was Christine Beattie (centre), flanked by first mate Scott Netten (left) and second mate Stevaan Hall.

Kincorth

Having a great time at their girls’ night in Kincorth Community Centre in 1989 were, from left, Kim Glenn, Donna Mackay, Diane Glenn, Marie Glenn, Yvonne Milne and Allison Buchan.

Craibstone

Traffic flow in West Craibstone Street was interrupted when part of the road subsided. It was caused by a burst water main and discovered by a lorry driver. Police cordoned off the hole until workmen from the North-east of Scotland Water Board moved in to repair the damage.

Broad Street

Dr John Betjeman, CBE, poet and TV personality unveiled a plaque to mark the birthplace of Alexander Cruden (compiler of the renowned Biblical Concordance) outside the the entrance to the offices of Aberdeen Journals in Broad Street in February 1968. On the left is Lord Provost Robert S Lennox. When the buildings in Broad Street were demolished the plaque was re-positioned at the top of a small flight of stairs behind the Town House, off Concert Court.

Bucksburn

Primary 3 and 4 youngsters at Cloverfield School, Bucksburn, get together for their Fitness Week in the gym in 1998.

Harbour

Mermaid Donna poses with a celebrity visitor from Coronation Street at the Aberdeen Fish Festival at the city’s fish market in 1986. Bill Roache – Ken Barlow in the famous soap – and his wife Sara officially opened the festival which attracted more than 25,000 people.

Garthdee

Garthdee branch members of the North-east of Scotland Federation of Townswomen’s Guilds in costume for their sketch, 20th Century Elizabethans, illustrating the decades of the Queen’s reign at their annual rally at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, in 1992.

Kittybrewster

Retiring after 16 years’ service at Kittybrewster Primary School, janitor Robert Rogie is presented with a radio-cassette from Dianne Smith, left, Richard Singer and Gillian Hodge. He also received an inscribed pewter tankard and a cheque from the school parents’ association.

Seaton

The site is prepared for Seaton housing estate. The year is 1972 and Aberdeen Corporation are building 988 new homes in the area. Extensive site works can be seen forging ahead at the bottom of School Road, next to the Aulton Links football pitches.