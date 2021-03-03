Show Links
News / Nostalgia

Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

by Scott Begbie
03/03/2021, 11:00 am
© PRESS AND JOURNALBefore he was famous, singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini played a gig at One Up Record Shop on Belmont Street as he launched his career in 2006.
Before he was famous, singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini played a gig at One Up Record Shop on Belmont Street as he launched his career in 2006.

Aberdeen’s communities offer a vital role in making the Granite City a wonderful place to live, work and play.

Join us now as we take a trip through our archives to recall some special moments, from Paolo Nutini performing an intimate gig before hitting the big time, to one of Union Street’s lost cinemas.

Milltimber

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Evening Express Nostalgia team

More from the Evening Express