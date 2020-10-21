Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Aberdeen’s suburbs and communities have seen many changes over the years but have always been the lifeblood of the Granite City.

Join us as we look back on how we used to live, work and play across the decades.

Kincorth

Kirkhill Primary School was on the cutting edge of modern schools in 1957.

Kingswells

History came alive for members of Kingswells Church Sunday school class when they dressed up in Victorian costume to attend morning service as part of the Kirk’s 125th anniversary celebrations in 1983.

Hazlehead

Austrian and German refugee performers at a folk dance display at Hazlehead in 1942.

Schoolhill

During a walkabout in Schoolhill, The Queen smiles with delight after being given a single rose; she was in Aberdeen to open the Bon Accord Centre while on her way to Balmoral.

Bridge of Don

The Bridge of Don is very busy back in 1956 as work started to bring the bridge into the 20th century by widening it from its original 24 feet. Traffic then was still crossing the same, narrow, cobbled structure built by famous engineer Thomas Telford 126 years earlier. Work was completed in May 1959 when the new bridge was officially opened.

Gallowgate

Men at work in the famous “Soapy Ogston’s” factory in the early 1900s. The Ogston & Tennant’s premises were in the Gallowgate at the beginning of the 20th century.

West End

Old and new methods of transport for delivering milk from Kennerty Farm Dairy on the corner of Thistle Place are shown in this picture from January 1950.

Mastrick

Three generations of the new Mastrick’s residents make their way home from the shops with Mastrick Land towering behind them in 1966. The high rise formed the hub of the new community.

Ferryhill

Robert Gibson, manager of the southern branch of Aberdeen Savings Bank, helps pupils at Ferryhill School plant bulbs in the garden area they were making at the school in 1984. Mr Gibson donated £50 on behalf of the bank towards the garden fund.

Holburn Junction

A Grampian policewoman on duty at Holburn Junction in 1966, with Alford Place in the background.