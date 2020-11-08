Step Back In Time: Remembrance Sunday

Today the nation traditionally honours its fallen with parades and solemn ceremonies.

But while the pandemic means these acts of remembrance cannot take place, the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the north-east will still be with those who made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.

Join us as we look back to how our communities marked Remembrance Sunday in past years… and look forward to when we can do so again.

Aberdeen

In their honour: the Armistice Day parade gathers at the Cowdray Hall War Memorial in Aberdeen in 1928.

Stonehaven

Stonehaven’s branch of the Royal British Legion parade the colours as the Remembrance Parade makes its way along Allardice Street towards the War Memorial on Black Hill in 1979.

Inverurie

Inverurie’s remembrance ceremony and wreath laying at the town’s war memorial in the square in a moving moment from 2007.

Banchory

North-east MSP Christian Allard laid a wreath at Burgh Memorial while at the Remembrance Day parade and service at Banchory in 2013.

Ellon

Drum major Jim Leask is at a respectful attention during the Remembrance ceremony at the war memorial in Ellon in 2005.

Fraserburgh

The Rev Douglas Clyne, Fraserburgh Old Parish Church, leads the ceremony of Remembrance at the town’s War Memorial in 1982.

Peterhead

Chairman of the Peterhead branch of the Royal British Legion, Chris Ingram, lays a wreath at Peterhead War Memorial during the Remembrance Day service in the town in 1981.

Banff

A wreath is laid at Banff War Memorial on behalf of Banff branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland by Douglas Charles in 1994.

Turriff

The Royal British Legion colour party under the command of John Exton, centre front, leads the Armistice Day parade to Turriff’s second War Memorial in Schoolhill in 2013.

Elgin

A wreath is laid at the war memorial in Elgin’s High Street in 2000.

Methlick

Colours dip in salute at Methlick’s memorial during a touching moment in 1992.

Forres

Veterans gather to pay their respects at the Forres War Memorial in 1991.

Nairn

Lowered flags to respect the Fallen at Nairn War Memorial in 2005.

Inverness

Heads are bowed in prayer for the Fallen at Inverness War Memorial in 2001.

Wick

The sombre scene at Wick War Memorial in 2014.