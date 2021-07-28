Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Nostalgia

Step back in time: Photographic memories of Ramboland

By Kirstie Waterston
28/07/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 28/07/2021, 12:04 pm
Ramboland was a jungle-themed adventure park at Codona's amusement park at the beach.
If you grew up in north-east in the 1980s and 1990s, the chances are you enjoyed a birthday day out at Ramboland in Aberdeen.

There was nothing more exciting as a child than finding an invitation to a party at Ramboland in your tote tray at primary school.

A popular spot for a special birthday or rainy day during the school holidays, it was the north-east’s original soft play centre.

Hark back to happy times in your childhood on a trip down memory lane with our photos of Ramboland over the years.

Opening in 1985, Ramboland was an adventure park at Codona’s amusement park at Aberdeen Beach.

Inspired by the jungle adventures of the 1980s film icon John Rambo – an American special forces soldier and guerilla fighter – the play area was decked out in vines and a tropical backdrop.

Family day out at Rambo Land.

It wasn’t quite the jungle of Vietnam – but it did have a giant cut-out of an armed and topless Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo looming over the tunnel slide.

Designed to tire tots out, there was plenty to keep little ones amused as they enjoyed adventures of their own.

And it was important to work up an appetite with a post-play meal at Wimpy next door.

Ramboland was strictly an adult-free zone, in fact if you were unlucky enough to be taller than the cardboard man on the height chart outside, you wouldn’t get in.

You could play the ultimate game of tag, scaling walls and chasing each other up netting and across rope bridges before making a speedy escape by slide.

There were crash mats most of the time, but you weren’t a true Ramboland veteran if you didn’t get a friction burn or two.

You felt like a true adventurer waving down to the waiting adults below from the lofty heights of the wooden treetop-style walkway.

But despite its popularity, Ramboland closed down in 1992.

But a bit like Rambo, you can’t keep a good man down, and Ramboland reopened even bigger and better than before.

For the under-threes, there was the tiny tots soft play area, with stacking cubes, small climbing frames and slides.

There was a fun castle slide on a slightly gentler incline than the drop slide in the big kids’ section.

But for the bigger under-10s, it was all about wading through ball ponds, swinging from ropes and sweaty runs along rooftop walkways.

And of course, the pinnacle of any play session at Ramboland was the slightly terrifying Free Fall slide.

When you were only a few feet tall, the vertical chute really did feel like a mission worthy of Rambo.

If you didn’t position yourself correctly at the top, the force of gravity would force your head back into the plastic, dazed you’d land in a tangled heap with others at the bottom.

Samantha Watts, above with friends, had the last ever birthday party at Ramboland in January 2013.

After 28 years, 2013 was Rambo’s last stand, and Ramboland closed for a £750,000 revamp and rebrand.

Reopening in March that year, the 1980s gun-toting one-man army Rambo was long gone and replaced with Smuggler’s Cove – a shipwreck-themed adventure playground.

