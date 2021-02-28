Step back in time: Fettercairn

Fettercairn is an idyllic spot in the rolling Mearns countryside, its elegant Royal Memorial Arch instantly recognisable.

But the quiet village you see today has seen more than its share of history over the past thousand years.

It was here in 995 that Lady Finella murdered King Kenneth II as revenge for killing her son.

Legend has it she lured the monarch to an out-of-the-way cottage with the promise of information about a conspiracy.