Step back in time: Castle Fraser

Castle Fraser is the very essence of a north-east castle…

One of the largest tower houses in Scotland, it has the weight of history that befits its origins in the 1450s, with its hidden trapdoors, secret staircases and a spyhole.

The seat of the Fraser family for more than four centuries, the stately pile at Sauchen is filled with portraits and mementos of the lairds who called it home.

Today, it is one of the jewels in the crown of the National Trust For Scotland and frequently hosts events, exhibitions – even the occasional jousting tournament. We’ve opened our archives to take a look at Castle Fraser over the years.

While the walls of Castle Fraser have stood firm for 400 years, the trees in its grounds haven’t always fared so well, as this photo of the aftermath of the great gale of 1953 shows.

The imposing facade of Castle Fraser can be seen in all its glory in this atmospheric photograph from 1977.

Castle Fraser has played host to sporting events, including 10k races. Here runners are ready for the off in 1984.

Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg and his north-east connections – his parents were born here – were celebrated in the National Trust for Scotland presentation, Sincerely, Edvard Grieg, at Castle Fraser in 1990. Taking part were (from left) soprano Fiona Lindsay, pianist Robert Howie and readers Margaret and John Hearne.

Members of the Fraser Dragoons fire a volley of shot during their drill display at Castle Fraser as part of the Marymass Fair organised by the National Trust for Scotland in 1992.