Step back in time: Beach Ballroom

The Beach Ballroom is woven into the fabric of the Granite City’s cultural life and history, with a special place in the hearts of generations of Aberdonians.

Since it opened its doors in 1929 it has been a place to enjoy, relax and have fun, from the heyday of ballroom dancing to big name bands including The Beatles, Pink Floyd and The Who, as well as countless balls, dinner dances and functions.

Join us as we take a look back at the city’s art deco treasure by the sea.

A view of the Beach Ballroom with the sea and harbour mouth in the background taken in 1948. During the war, the venue had been commandeered by the Admiralty and saw servicemen sleeping on beds on the dancefloor.

Central to the Beach Ballroom was its famous sprung maple dancefloor that “floats” on 1,400 steel springs, one of the largest in the UK. It was popular with big name dance bands like Cyril Stapleton and Joe Loss. Here revellers dance to the sounds of Syd Lawrence and his Orchestra in 1977.

Ballroom wasn’t the only dancing that happened at the iconic venue. It has seen all styles and crazes over the years from punk to Northern Soul. Here fans are giving it their all in a twist contest in 1962.

A place for events as well as parties, the Beach Ballroom has hosted countless gatherings – including the Junior Chess Congress in 1983. Pictured is Alison Mutch, a pupil of Middlefield School, contemplating her next move, long before Netflix dreamed up The Queen’s Gambit.

From 1969 to 1994, hundreds of young people danced at Robert Gordon University’s annual Arts Ball held in the Beach Ballroom. Here, Head of the School of Architecture Stanley Wilkinson crowns the 1966 Spirit of the Arts, Jean Whyte, a third year student of physiotherapy.