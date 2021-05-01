Scotland v England – Celebrating One of the World’s Oldest Fixtures

Celebrating one of the world’s oldest sporting fixtures, here are just a few memories from the Black and White Era, starting all the way back in 1948…

Whilst based at RAF Lossiemouth, Stan Mortensen made a handful of appearances for Aberdeen during World War II.

In 1953, he would score a hattrick in the 1953 ‘Matthews’ FA Cup final. To this day, he is the only player to achieve this feat.

Hibs stalwart, Lawrie Reilly scored the only Scotland goal of the match.

A skilled finisher, Reilly is the fourth-highest Scotland goalscorer of all time.

John White had the distinction of playing against England on three occasions – and ended up on the winning side every time.

Here he’s seen beating Gordon Banks at Hampden in 1964, only for the ball to come back off the post.

Alan Gilzean got the winner that day, and it was White’s penultimate cap before he was tragically killed by lightning.

It came at Hampden in May, 1974, and some put it down as a Mike Pejic (No. 3) own goal, as he made a valiant attempt to keep it out.

But you try telling Joe!

A strict limit on tickets means “just” 134,000 are sold, and heavy rain sees the crowd reduced to 133, 245.

The fans enjoy a Scotland victory with Alan Gilzean scoring the only goal 12 minutes from time.

