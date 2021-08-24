Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Red dawn: How Pittodrie rose from the ashes to become Scotland’s first all-seater stadium

By Neil Drysdale
24/08/2021, 11:45 am
Post Thumbnail

The skies over Aberdeen were fiery on the night of February 5 1971. A blaze had ripped through Pittodrie and emergency services rushed to the scene to deal with what was quickly categorised as a major incident.

The Dons’ chairman, Dick Donald, arrived at the stadium not long after the fire started and, unsurprisingly, it left him feeling concerned and dispirited – even if he was relieved that there was no loss of life during the conflagration.

He said: “This is a big blow after everything was going so well. How it started we may never know.

“The last person here was at 5pm last night. It could not have been an electrical fault, as we have safety switches in place.”

It was a grievous setback for the north-east club, one that effectively cost Eddie Turnbull’s team the Scottish championship in the months thereafter.

Yet, within seven years, Aberdeen had responded to the situation by rebuilding Pittodrie and turning it into Scotland’s first all-seater stadium.

Pittodrie through the years.
Home is where the heart is: Pittodrie through the years.

The damage caused by the blaze was estimated at around £100,000 by assessors when they inspected the premises after the firefighters’ work was complete.

However, the builders moved on site within a few weeks and a comprehensive refurbishment began during the summer, as Mr Donald and his colleagues responded to the challenge with the defiant message: “We’ll come back bigger and better from this.”

We reported on the restoration programme on September 29, with the words: “Since the fire happened, a renovated Pittodrie, hailed as the finest ground outside Glasgow, is rising steadily out of the ashes at a cost of around £140,000.

Pittodrie suffered major structural damage from a fire in February 1971.
Pittodrie saw major structural damage from the fire.

“The centre stand has been restored with brown and red tip-up seats and the new Paddock at the King Street end is now in operation.

“Under the main stand, there is new accommodation for players and officials: showers, a sauna, a plunge bath, dressing rooms, a treatment room – and the day-to-day business of running the club goes on amid the noise of workmen.”

The redevelopment of the stadium was welcomed by the majority of supporters, but the club was determined to advance beyond simply bringing back the status quo.

In the future, we are determined that crowds will have more comfortable accommodation.”

Club secretary Ian Taggart

By the mid-1970s, the likes of Mr Donald and assistant chairman Chris Anderson had turned their thoughts to transforming Pittodrie completely and getting rid of the standing areas inside the ground.

This was a decade before most other clubs in Britain had even considered the possibility of creating all-seater venues.

And it was 20 years in advance of the implementation of the Taylor Report, following disasters at several football arenas, including the Bradford fire and the Heysel tragedies, which occurred within three weeks of each other in 1985 and, most notably, the carnage of Hillsborough in 1989.

Fans could still stand and watch matches at Pittodrie in 1977.
Fans could still stand and watch matches at Pittodrie in 1977.

As the 1970s progressed, the forward-thinking Donald and Anderson, aided by secretary Ian Taggart and other club officials, were the catalysts for the bold plan, even as they were bringing such high-profile management figures as Ally McLeod and Billy McNeill to Pittodrie in the years before the arrival of Alex Ferguson.

The directors talked to a number of construction companies and liaised with Aberdeen City Council to devise the best ways of moving forward and a decision was eventually taken that ensured there would be no more occasions – in theory at least – where tall lads in bunnets blithely obscured the view of all those behind them.

Instead, there would be seats for spectators in the main stand, and throughout the rest of the ground, as work began on the ambitious new project at the end of 1977.

Work began to transform Pittodrie into an all-seater stadium in 1977.
Work began to transform Pittodrie into an all-seater stadium in 1977.

We carried a story in January 1978 that demonstrated the rapid progress that had been made on the ground-breaking venture.

Headlined “Everyone has a goal at Pittodrie”, the piece outlined the myriad different aspects through which the club was being revitalised, both on and off the field.

And it allowed Mr Taggart to explain how the process of refurbishing the ground was proceeding, less than a decade after the fire had threatened the stadium’s very existence.

He said: “In the future, we are determined that crowds will have more comfortable accommodation.

“The work going on to improve the present open terracing part of the ground is being done in two stages.

Pittodrie was a truly state of the art stadium by 1980.
Pittodrie truly was a state of the art stadium by 1980.

“The first, bench seating for everyone, is under way and, weather and matches permitting, should be finished by the end of the season.

“The next date is to cover the seating, but no timescale has been set for that (it subsequently happened within the next two years).

“When you cover the rest of the ground, you seal it from the wind and the sun, which you need to dry the pitch, so it isn’t straightforward.

“Until then, there will be supporters sitting in seats which are sometimes wet, so we hope we are able to resolve that.”

He and his colleagues needn’t have worried on that score. Some Dons aficionados might have preferred to continue standing but they were jumping out of their seats often enough – for all the right reasons – in the next five years as league titles, domestic trophies and European baubles cascaded into Pittodrie.

Some fans missed the old terraces when they were replaced with seats at Pittodrie.
Some fans missed the old terraces when they were replaced with seats at Pittodrie.

In late 1978 it became just the second all-seater stadium in Britain – Coventry’s Highfield Road led the way in England – despite some supporters expressing misgivings in the letters pages of the Press and Journal and the Evening Express.

One fan, Iain Cameron from Dyce, wrote: “It might seem a good idea to have everybody sitting down.

“However, it will be far from ideal in the middle of winter or when it’s raining heavily and worse still if we have the annual staple of frost in Aberdeen.

“Nobody will want to go home with their coats and jackets covered in rain and snow. Shouldn’t we have been given the chance to express our views on the subject?”

There were no more fans on the terracing at Pittodrie after 1978.
There were no more fans on the terracing at Pittodrie after 1978.

That, however, was not a perspective shared by many. Indeed, such was the positive response to the introduction of seats that, just a year later, proposals were unveiled to make the north-east ground the first all-covered, all-seated venue in the UK.

The Press and Journal reported on December 19 1979: “Pittodrie stadium will be years ahead of any English ground by the end of next season.

“Don’t just take our word for it, the English FA secretary Ted Croker can verify it.

“For while Aberdeen plan to have the entire stadium covered and seated by the summer of 1981, Mr Croker has conceded that the same thing will not happen in England until “sometime next decade”.

Aberdeen fans try to get a better view of their team’s home clash with Rangers FC in 1971.

The Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust has confirmed there were initial plans to install seats within the stadium as long ago as 1946.

Chris Gavin sent us a cutting from the P&J from December 24 that highlighted the proposals being considered shortly after the Second World War.

With the headline “South Stand for Pittodrie”, the story reads: “Aberdeen FC are hopeful of erecting a new stand on the south side of the field.

“Plans have been completed and will be submitted to Aberdeen Town Council in the hope that the club will be able to purchase a stretch of ground.”

Mr Gavin said: “The aim of the club to develop seating round Pittodrie goes back to at least 1946 when the board announced that they were looking to build a new stand on the south side of Pittodrie.

“The roof on the South Stand was definitely needed as it was unreasonable to expect people to sit on those uncovered benches in pouring rain or snow.”

It would be more than 30 years before the scheme finally came to fruition.

But the Dons were certainly at the dawn of something that we all take for granted these days.

‘Eureka moment’ prompts discovery that Pittodrie was designed by legendary architect Archibald Leitch

