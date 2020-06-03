On this day: Third-class travel scrapped by British Rail

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on June 3.

Front Pages

On this day in 1988, locals were stunned to hear of plans for a hotel at the Blairs College estate.

And in 2014, there was anger after vandals damaged and stole scarecrows in the run-up to Westhill Gala.

News

1946 A Paris fashion show exhibited the first season of bikinis.

1956 Third-class rail travel was scrapped by British Rail.

2002 More than one million people watched the Party At The Palace pop concert at Buckingham Palace as part of Golden Jubilee.

2006 The union of Serbia and Montenegro came to an end.

2007 Just hours after the MTV Movie Awards, Paris Hilton checked into the Century Regional Detention Centre to begin serving her jail term for violating her probation.

Music

1972 The Eagles debuted on the US chart with Take It Easy.

1991 Willie Nelson released Who’ll Buy My Memories? in an effort to pay off his $16 million IRS debts.

2002 Paul Cattermole gave his final performance as part of S Club 7.

Number Ones

2019 Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care.

1980 Theme from M*A*S*H (Suicide Is Painless).

1963 The Beatles: From Me To You.

Births

1945 Bill Paterson, 75, Scottish actor, whose work includes Fleabag and Comfort and Joy.

1950 Suzi Quatro, 70, Singer-songwriter.

1986 Rafael Nadal, 34, Spanish tennis player.

Deaths

2009 David Carradine, American actor.

2016 Muhammad Ali, American boxer (world heavyweight champion 1964-7 74-8)

Archive images

1984 Sheila Rettie and Misty McIntosh on TV studio control as part of their course at Aberdeen College of Commerce

1991 The golf team from the Park Hotel, Riverside Drive, Aberdeen, raised cash for Roxburghe House, holding a golf outing at Spey Bay and collecting £301.19 from a bottle break and raffle at the dinner dance. Club captain Ian Cowie, holding the bottle, presents Dr Catherine Legg with the cash