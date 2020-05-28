On this day: The Orient Express makes its last journey after 78 years

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on May 28.

Front Pages

On this day in 1987, Aberdeen Trades Council was urging people to join a protest against an Orange walk in the city.

In 2015, the city council’s planning committee was to discuss future options for the fire-hit Broadford Works.

News

1961: The Orient Express train made its last journey from Paris to Bucharest. It had been in operation for 78 years. It resumed service across Europe in 1982.

1967: Sir Francis Chichester completed the first single-handed circumnavigation of the globe in a yacht.

2002: The Bank of England told banks and post offices to stop issuing the new £5 notes, after claims their serial numbers could be rubbed off.

2008: The first meeting of the Constituent Assembly of Nepal formally declared Nepal a republic.

Music

1965: Joan Baez and Donovan led a march in London to protest against American policy on Vietnam.

2002: Robbie Williams was voted the Most Important Man in Music, ahead of Elvis Presley and John Lennon. Robbie was more than 77,000 votes ahead of Michael Jackson.

Number Ones

2019: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care.

1995: Robson Green and Jerome Flynn: Unchained Melody.

1976: ABBA: Fernando.

1969: The Beatles: Get Back.

Births

1944: Gladys Knight, 76, Singer/songwriter.

1964: David Baddiel, 56, Comedian/writer.

1968: Kylie Minogue, 51, Singer/actress.

Deaths

1984: Eric Morecambe, British comedian.

Archive images

1976: After 47 years with Arnotts in George Street, Jack Mitchell celebrates his retirement. He was a familiar face and one of the store’s longest-serving salesmen in the kitchen furniture department

1991: Stitch in time – a hobby shop, Crafty Sew ‘N’ Sew, opens on Spa Street, Aberdeen. Owner Betty Fawcett, left, is pictured with Heather King, who opened the shop, and her daughter Shona, who holds teddy bears for sale