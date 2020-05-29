On this day: The first people reached the summit of Mount Everest

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on May 29.

Front pages

On this day in 1951 deaths were reported after an explosion at Easington Colliery in County Durham.

In 2018 tributes were paid to Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper after his death aged 54.

News

1953 Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing became the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

2002 The operation to clean up the site of the Twin Towers entered its final chapter. The last remnant of the World Trade Center, a 30ft steel girder, was symbolically cut down.

2005 In the EU constitution referendum, 55% of France voted No, leaving the future of the constitution in doubt. Three days later, Holland also rejected the proposed constitution with 61.6% voting No.

Music

1967 Elvis and Priscilla Presley had their second wedding reception, for the 125 friends and family who couldn’t make it to Las Vegas.

1997 Bob Dylan was admitted to hospital after a heart attack.

Number Ones

2018 Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss.

2006 Gnarls Barkley: Crazy.

1980 Johnny Logan: What’s Another Year.

1966 The Rolling Stones: Paint It, Black.

Births

1929 Peter Higgs, 91, British Nobel Prize-winning physicist.

1967 Noel Gallagher, 53, Singer/songwriter/ guitarist with Oasis.

1975 Mel B, 45, Spice Girl.

Deaths

© PA

1994 Erich Honecker, Former leader of East Germany.

2010 Dennis Hopper, American actor, known for Easy Rider and Blue Velvet.

Archive images

1976 Staff run flat sections for fish boxes through one of the print machines at Anderson Packaging. Set up in South College Street by Bob Anderson, a former director of printers Charles Siddon, the firm doubled its workforce and capacity in a year, employing 18 people and adding more printing machines and stitching machines

1981 Bon-Accord Brass Band members Gillian Benzie, left, and Fiona Reid on tuba during a warm-up for the Northern Counties Brass Band Association open competition in Aberdeen