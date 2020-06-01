On this day: Smoking ban put in place across UK

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on June 1.

Front Pages

On this day in 1984 police were probing a fire at Aberdeen Trades Council’s meeting rooms at The Adelphi.​

In 2015 the city council was considering plans for 179 new council homes.

News

1946 Television licences were introduced for the first time. They cost £2.

2000 Companies in Japan offered workers around £6,000 to have children because of a sharp decline in the population.

2007 Smoking was banned from public places in the UK.

2009 Air France Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic off the coast of Brazil on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, killing all 228 passengers and crew.

2017 US President Donald Trump announces the US is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Music

1975 Ronnie Wood joined The Rolling Stones, replacing Mick Taylor at the start of their American tour.

2000 The opening weekend of the All Saints movie Honest took only £111,309 at the box office.

2005 Aged 60, Rod Stewart revealed that his fiancee, Penny Lancaster, was pregnant with his seventh child.

Number Ones

2019 Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care.

1980 The Mash: Theme from M*A*S*H (Suicide Is Painless).

1963 The Beatles: From Me To You.

Births

1937 Morgan Freeman, 83, Oscar-winning American actor.

1968 Jason Donovan, 52, Australian Neighbours actor and musical star.

1973 Heidi Klum, 47, Supermodel.

Deaths

2008 Yves Saint Laurent, French fashion designer.

Archive images

1968 Mrs William Wilson, accompanied by Arthur Booth, chief executive officer of the Northern Co-operative Society, take stock of some of the goods on offer during a tour of the society’s Aberdeen supermarket, Norco House, George Street, after officially opening it



1986 Aberdeen firm Knowles & Sons were on the lookout for a new banana ripener to work under the watchful eye of Gordon Bruce, pictured. It works by using a gas which triggers off the ripening process