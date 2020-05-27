On this day: San Francisco opens the iconic Golden Gate Bridge

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on May 27.

Front Pages

On this day in 1998 it was reported that the city’s William Wallace statue needed repair.

In 2015 council officers recommended a new primary be built on the site of the fire-hit Bankhead Academy site.

News

1937: The Golden Gate Bridge opened in San Francisco.

1941: The German battleship Bismarck was sunk by the Royal Navy, west of Brest.

1955: The Conservatives won a clear majority in the general election, leading Sir Anthony Eden to take over from Sir Winston Churchill as prime minister.

1993: Norman Lamont resigned as chancellor of the exchequer.

2005: Temperatures reached 31C (88F) in London, making it the hottest May day since 1953.

Music

1977: Virgin Records released The Sex Pistols’ widely banned single God Save The Queen.

2004: The Darkness were named Songwriters of the Year at the Ivor Novello awards. Amy Winehouse took Best Contemporary Song with Stronger than Me.

Number Ones

2019: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care.

1995: Robson Green and Jerome Flynn: Unchained Melody.

1976: ABBA: Fernando.

1969: The Beatles: Get Back.

Births

1967: Paul Gascoigne, 53, Footballer in the English national team.

1974: Denise van Outen, 46, TV and radio personality, singer and actress.

1975: Jamie Oliver, 45, Celebrity chef.

Deaths

1964: Jawaharlal Nehru, First prime minister of India.

Archive images

1987: Musician Ally Craig with children from Room 25, Skene Square School, who will be performing in “Fit A Turn-oot” in connection with Broadford Works, the large Victorian red-bricked edifice in the city centre where once poor mill girls laboured long hours under an oppressive regime for little pay

1991: Former local community council secretary Mr Geoff Harker, right, with a Mr Stubbs at the ancient St Devenick well as the changing social fabric of Methlick was set to be uncovered in a heritage trail project