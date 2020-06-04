On this day: Protesters killed after Chinese soldiers fire on non-violent demonstration in Tiananmen Square

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on June 4.

Front Pages

On this day in 1977, Chancellor Denis Healey set a 10% limit on wage increases as part of a bid to reduce inflation.

​In 2014, the plan to create a Morrisons store on the city’s Lang Stracht was back on the cards.

News

1919 The US Senate passed the Suffrage Bill, giving women the right to vote.

1973 The Russian rival to Concorde, nicknamed Concordski, exploded in flight at a Paris airshow, killing all its crew and 27 spectators. Sabotage was suspected.

1989 More than 100 people were killed when Chinese soldiers opened fire on a non-violent protest at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

2007 The red and yellow-winged roadster that starred in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was sold at auction for £250,000.

Music

1989 Ozzy Osbourne donated $15,000 to Aids research after a concert in Philadelphia.

1994 Tori Amos released the album Past The Mission. It had been recorded in the house where Charles Manson’s gang murdered Sharon Tate in 1969.

Number Ones

© AP

2019 Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care.

2017 Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft Justin Bieber: Despacito (Remix)

1980 Theme from M*A*S*H (Suicide Is Painless).

1963 The Beatles: From Me To You.

Births

1972 Debra Stephenson, 48, Actress.

1975 Angelina Jolie, 45, American actress.

1975 Russell Brand, 45, British comedian.

Deaths

© Ron Howard/Redferns

1997 Ronnie Lane, British musician who co-founded the Small Faces and the Faces.