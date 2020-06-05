On this day: Marilyn Monroe’s art and belongings go up for auction

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on June 5.

Front Pages

On this day in 1968, US senator Robert Kennedy was fighting for his life after he was shot as he celebrated success in the California Primary election. He died the following day.

In 2015, police praised the Torry community for helping snare drug dealers.

News

1967 The Six Day War began in the Middle East.

1975 A referendum was held to decide Britain’s continued membership of the Common Market – 67.2% voted in favour.

1998 The government announced that Dounreay, the nuclear reprocessing plant in Caithness, was to close.

2003 A heatwave in Pakistan and India reached its peak as temperatures exceeded 50C (122F) .

2005 A painting of a red rose by Marilyn Monroe fetched £43,000 and her personal phonebook sold for £49,500 at auction.

Music

1964 David Jones and the King Bees recorded Liza Jane. He went on to fame as David Bowie.

1993 Mariah Carey married Tommy Mottola in New York.

Number Ones

2018 Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss

2017 Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft Justin Bieber: Despacito (Remix)

2016 Drake ft Wizkid and Kyla: One Dance

Births

1939 Margaret Drabble, 81, Novelist and biographer.

1971 Susan Lynch, 49, Northern Irish actress whose films include Enduring Love.

1971 Mark Wahlberg, 49, rap singer and actor, star of Boogie Nights and The Departed

Deaths

© AP

2004 Ronald Reagan, Actor and 40th US president.