On this day: British men first to walk unaided to the North Pole

Front pages

On this day in 1982, British troops had begun shelling enemy positions around

Port Stanley in the Falklands conflict.

In 2015, a three-hour parking limit was to be introduced at Duthie Park.

News

1946 Italy abolished the monarchy and proclaimed itself a republic, following a referendum.

1976 The “Cod War” between Britain and Iceland was settled.

1997 Stephen Martin and David Mitchell became the first Britons to walk unaided to the North Pole.

2007 One of the world’s rarest animals, a white lioness called Nala, died at a British wildlife park after becoming paralysed in her hindquarters and she was put to sleep.

Music

1976 Wings established a new world record for attendance of an indoor crowd – 67,100 people saw them play in Seattle.

2000 Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was voted number one driving song, with Robbie Williams’ Let Me Entertain You in second place.

Number Ones

2019 Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care.

1980 The Mash: Theme from M*A*S*H (Suicide Is Painless).

1963 The Beatles: From Me To You.

Births

1941 Charlie Watts, 79, Drummer with The Rolling Stones.

1968 Jon Culshaw, 52, TV/radio impressionist whose work includes Dead Ringers.

1977 Zachary Quinto, 43, Actor who plays Spock in Star Trek.

Deaths

2008 Bo Diddley, American rock ’n’ roll musician.

2017 Peter Sallis, British actor, known voice of Wallace and Gromit.

Archive images

1968 Sandy Reid, former quartermaster with the 2nd Aberdeenshire Battalion Army Cadet Force, hands over a new shooting trophy to cadets at the Bucksburn drill hall

1986 City of Aberdeen garden competition judges, from left, Alex Brunton, James Hay and Helen Webster, with principal horticulture officer Sandy Laird, who is holding the umbrella