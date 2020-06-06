On this Day: 345 prisoners escape from a maximum security Brazilian jail

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on June 6.

Front pages

On this day in 1958 a three-year-old boy survived jumping out of a runaway van in Pittodrie Place.

In 2016 plans for a £5m upgrade of Aberdeen’s sporting facilities were unveiled.

News

1965 The Isle of Skye ferry sailed on a Sunday for the first time.

1999 At the Putim maximum security prison in Brazil, 345 prisoners ran from the main gate in the largest jailbreak in Brazilian history. Two fugitives were killed.

2002 An asteroid estimated at 10 metres in diameter exploded over the Mediterranean Sea between Greece and Libya. The resulting explosion was believed to have been more powerful than the Nagasaki atomic bomb.

Music

1962 The first Beatles recording session took place at Abbey Road Studios. They each received £7.10 in payment.

2000 Robbie Williams took up his post as a children’s ambassador for Unicef.

Number Ones

2019 Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care

2007 Rihanna: Umbrella

1982 Madness: House Of Fun

Births

1956 Björn Borg, 64, Swedish tennis player and five-time winner of Wimbledon.

1959 Josie Lawrence, 61, Comedian and actress.

1963 Jason Isaacs, 57, British actor, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

Deaths

1986 Robert F. Kennedy, American politician and lawyer.

2005 Anne Bancroft, Actress best known for playing Mrs Robinson in The Graduate.