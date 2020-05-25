On This Day: 30-year ban on British milk chocolate lifted

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we look back at what happened on May 25.

Front Pages

On this day in 1981 hostages on a hijacked plane managed to overpower their captors. In 2018 plans were revealed for Rose Leslie and Kit Harington’s north-east wedding.

News

1955: Two British climbers became the first to reach the summit of Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain at 28,160ft (8,586 metres) The ascent took George Band and Joe Brown three months.

1988: Muriel Gray was appointed as the first female rector of Edinburgh University.

1989: Mikhail Gorbachev was elected president of the USSR.

2000: The 30-year ban on British milk chocolate was lifted, meaning the sale of products with 5% vegetable fat would be called chocolate and could be sold in Europe.

2011: Oprah Winfrey aired her last programme, ending her 25-year run of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Music

1986: Bob Geldof organised a Race Against Time for SportAid. More than 30 million people took part worldwide.

2000: Jennifer Lopez was voted the sexiest woman in the world.

Number Ones

2018: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss

2002: Liberty X: Just Want A Little

1977: Rod Stewart: I Don’t Want To Talk About It/The First Cut Is The Deepest

Births

1939: Sir Ian McKellen, 81. Actor, played Magneto in the X-Men movies.

1959: Julian Clary, 61. British comedian.

1963: Mike Myers, 57. Canadian actor

Deaths

1934: Gustav Holst, English composer

Archive images

1979: Top folk group The Spinners were in Aberdeen to play at the Capitol but they felt they could not leave the Granite City without a visit to their old friend Lizzie Youlden. You could be forgiven for saying who, but Mrs Youlden is better known as Lizzie Higgins, regarded as one of the best folk singers in the world.

1993: James Hay, 9, of Stonehaven gets down to some serious strawberry picking at Forbes pick-your-own near the town. Lack of sunshine has affected crops and in some areas picking is between two and three weeks behind.