June 8 On this day: The word chav made into the new Collins English Dictionary

Each day we take a look back at the stories making the headlines from across our region and further afield.

Today, we take a look back at what happened on June 8.

Front pages

On this day in 1998 it was reported that a man died in a DIY accident.

In 2016 a Christmas tree maze was potentially coming to Aberdeen for the city’s festive celebrations.

News

1978 Naomi James of New Zealand became the first woman to sail single-handedly round the world.

2005 A copy of the first map to include America, from 1507, sold at auction for £545,600 – a record amount for a single sheet of paper.

2005 An updated edition of the Collins English Dictionary was published, with 1,500 new words listed including Asbo and chav.

Music

1967 Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band went to No 1. The landmark album from The Beatles had cost £25,000 to produce and taken 700 hours of studio time. It spent a massive 27 weeks at the top spot.

1974 Dolly Parton formed The Travelling Family Band with four siblings and two cousins.

Number Ones

© PA

2016 Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla: One Dance

1984 Wham!: Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

1969 Tommy Roe: Dizzy

1954 Doris Day: Secret love

Births

1940 Nancy Sinatra, 80, Singer and daughter of Frank.

1960 Mick Hucknall, 60, Singer with Simply Red.

1972 Colin McCredie, 48, Scottish actor.

1975 Shilpa Shetty, 45, Bollywood actress.

Deaths

1988 Russell Harty, British broadcaster.

2003 Leighton Rees, Welsh darts player.