Scotland in the Black and White Era – 6 Iconic Players

There are romantic novels, roller coaster rides and any TV soap opera you care to mention.

But nothing puts you through the emotional wringer quite like being a follower of Scotland’s national football team.

Continuing our special series celebrating We Had A Dream, a new title collecting rediscovered photos of Scotland in the Black and White Era, here are are just 6 iconic players etched into history for their performances in the famous dark blue shirt.

1. Hughie Gallacher

A man with more international goals than caps, Hughie Gallacher was one of the first great British footballing icons.

Plying his trade in the 1920s and 1930s, Gallacher played for a host of famous teams including Queen of the South, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

A member of the ‘Wembley Wizards’ team capturing the imagination of the crowd during a 5-1 victory over England in 1928, Gallacher only played twenty games for Scotland, earning his last cap in 1935.

2. Ian St John

Liverpool and Motherwell legend, Ian St John was a key figure on Merseyside, playing under Bill Shankly.

In the Swinging Sixties, St John formed an integral part of a Liverpool side winning two First Division titles and an FA Cup.

In 1965, St John scored in extra time against Leeds to secure a first FA Cup victory for the Anfield side. Three weeks earlier, the striker netted against England at Wembley in a 2-2 draw.

Winning 21 Scotland caps between 1959 and 1965, St John’s perhaps most famous international performance arrived against Czechoslovakia in a World Cup qualifying play-off game (1961).

Despite scoring twice himself, Scotland failed to qualify, suffering a 4-2 defeat after extra time.

3. Denis Law

Born in Aberdeen in 1940, Denis Law scored an impressive 30 goals in just 55 international appearances for Scotland, sharing the title of Top Scorer with Sir Kenny Dalgish.

At club level, spending his career outside of Scotland, Law formed the heart of the ‘Holy Trinity’ at Manchester United, the formidable finisher alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and the skillful George Best.

Magical Law performances for Scotland include crucial goals against the ‘Auld Enemy’ England (1966 and 1967) and four goals against Northern Ireland in front of over 58,000 fans at Hampden in 1962.

4. Joe Jordan

Feared for his aerial ability and commitment with the skill to boot, Joe Jordan is perhaps best remembered for his goal against Czechoslovakia in 1973.

The 3-2 victory meant Scotland qualified for their first World Cup in 16 years!

To date, the only Scotland player to achieve this feat, Jordan scored in three successive World Cup tournaments (1974, 1978 and 1982).

5. Graeme Souness

Making his debut against East Germany in 1974 before a career-defining move to Liverpool from Middlesborough, Graeme Souness represented Scotland at three World Cups.

Selected by Ally McLeod for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, Souness made his final Scotland appearance during the 1986 tournament, captaining the side.

In total, Souness won 54 caps for his country, still contributing 4 goals despite playing a largely defensive role in the heart of Scotland’s midfield.

6. Kenny Dalgish

Earning over a century of Scotland caps, Sir Kenny Dalgish is one of Britain’s greatest ever players.

Over a 15-year International career, the Celtic and Liverpool superstar scored an impressive 30 goals, tied only with Denis Law in the charts.

Making his international debut at Pittodrie, Dalgish scored his first Scotland goal a year later against Denmark.

At a time one of the world’s most expensive players, Dalgish played in three World Cups for Scotland, scoring his final goal in a qualifier against Spain in 1984.

