Is the truth out there? Historic UFO sightings across Aberdeen and the north

People from Peterhead to Perth could have been forgiven for thinking they had witnessed a ‘UFO’ when a strange, triangular light appeared in the sky last week.

What hundreds of people along the east coast had actually seen was part of the Atlas V rocket launch from California putting the Landsat-9 observation satellite into orbit.

Around 10pm UK time, a strange, stellar sight appeared in the clear night sky leaving many people wondering if they had seen a comet or experienced an alien encounter.