Flashback: Step back in time with images from our archive

News / NostalgiaFlashback: Step back in time with images from our archive From youth shows to city events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past. Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1953 to 1993. by Callum Main 26/06/2020, 1:47 pm Updated: 26/06/2020, 1:49 pm Land is cleared for work to begin on the Town House extension in 1975. From youth shows to city events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past. Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1953 to 1993. 1982: James Ogilvie lays the clubhouse foundation stone at the Aberdeen Boat Club. Land is cleared for work to begin on the Town House extension in 1975. A library with a difference has opened in the Cove area of Aberdeen – for instead of books, it will be toys. The toy library – aimed mainly at toddlers to five-year-olds – has been established at 23 Loirston Road, Cove, the base of the local community worker Bill Anderson. Mr Anderson and local residents are behind the library idea and, initially, it will be open from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Duke of Argyll was at Aberdeen’s Amatola Hotel in April 1975 to give a talk on the 1745 Rebellion to members of the Petroleum Women’s Club of Scotland. In the picture he discusses a book of clan tartans with, from left, Inette Bicknell, Sandy Sharman, Joanna Pope and Lise McArthur. 1977: Looking round the dig at the Peel Ring, Lumphanan with the dig director Mr Eric Talbot (right) are visitors (left to right) Mr P. Faulkner, Jane Boal and Mr W. Boal. 1965: Deveron Bridge is one of the beauty spots of the parish of Glass, one of the most picturesque in the whole of Aberdeenshire, for here as Principal Geddes put it, quoting from Sir Walter Scott, “the mountains guarding the infant stream have sunk down to hills less stern” and “fringes of birches and hazels soften their shaggy sides. “Train driver at the Ferryhill depot in Aberdeen, Mr Angus Cameron, shows off the Flying Scotsman to left to right) Matthew Smith (3), Graham (8) and Marion Mitchell (5), Mrs Patricia Smith with baby, Rachel, Aberdeen, Daniel Smith (3) and Mr Derek Mitchell, Inverbervie. 1953: The Sir John Anderson Library, Woodside, and, on right, the portrait of the great man himself that hangs in the present stock room of the library. It was the work of Sir George Reid, P. R. S. A. the opening of the library on August 13, 1881, was a red letter day in the burgh. 1993: Father and son Drew and Eric Wyness, Midtown of Barras, Stonehaven, feed their award-winning silage to their beasts. The pair won the pit silage section of the North of Scotland Grassland Society competition and receive the BP Norgrass Trophy. 1993: Lee Mackie (10), Bellfield Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, has ol’ sharp fingers in his sights. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe Tags Aberdeen archives History Photography Royal Family More from the Evening Express Nostalgia team Nostalgia Incredible adventures of north-east Arctic heroes frozen in time for future generations at Museum of the World Ocean 24/06/2020 Nostalgia Kinky Cottage: The north-east hideaway which played a starring role in one of Scotland’s most notorious murders 23/06/2020 Nostalgia Recalling when Liverpool FC played their first match in Aberdeen – for the princely sum of £25 22/06/2020 More from the Evening Express Two new coronavirus cases in Grampian in the past 24 hours Protesters kettled after converging on Glasgow’s George Square despite police warnings Coronavirus: No new cases in the north-east in the past 48 hours Police appeal for help to trace vulnerable teenager missing from his Aberdeen home Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse is heading to Aberdeen Huntly appoint former Keith and Maud boss Allan Hale as manager